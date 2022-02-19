August 26, 1948 –
February 17, 2022
Wayne Jude LeBoeuf moved fearlessly from this world on February 17, after a brief battle with brain cancer. He departed from the comfort of his home surrounded by loving friends and family as well as his Yorkie and fishing companion, Bug.
As a general contractor in New Braunfels since 1980, Wayne specialized in custom woodwork and specialty projects which gained him a loyal and affectionate clientele whom he valued dearly. However, he is most remembered as an avid fisherman and naturalist; his greatest love being forests and streams; his greatest solace, the bays and inlets of the Gulf of Mexico.
Mourning his absence are his wife of 42 years, Annette LeBoeuf; his in-laws, Louis and Gail Spell of High Rolls, New Mexico; his daughter Nicole LeBoeuf of Kensington, Maryland; his brothers, Arch (Beaver)& Joanie Aplin III, Reg & Phylis Aplin, and step-father, Arch Aplin, Jr., all of Lake Jackson, Tx. Grieving too, are his Louisiana siblings, Neil & Shauna LeBoeuf of Eunice, LA., Bill & Lisa Boston of Denham Springs, LA, and Michael LeBoeuf, also of Eunice. His love and affection for all of these as well as his many cousins, family members, and in-laws sprinkled throughout Louisiana and Texas, was unwavering and each continue to be held closely in his heart even now.
Reunited with him on the other side are his beloved grandparents/foster parents, Paul and Lydia DelaCroix of Alexandria, LA; grandparents Ernest and Mabel LeBoeuf, of Morgan City, LA; mother, Lorita DelaCroix Aplin; father Jim LeBoeuf; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Billye Richards; and sister Michele Aplin Dickerson.
Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 – 1973 aboard the USS Hunley as a torpedoman and nuclear weapons handler and carried his Cajun roots with him wherever he went. He began his general contracting career in Brazosport, TX. prior to moving to New Braunfels. He contributed his time and energy to a variety of civic and professional organization over the years in both Brazosport and New Braunfels and accumulated quite a wide array of friends who were supportive of him to the end. But when he wasn’t woodworking, he was fishing, often competitively but even more often for the love of it and the joy of communing with the natural environment.
In leu of flowers, respects can be shown through contributions in memoriam to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Coastal Fisheries Management, either online (tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations), or by mail at 2814 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204. Private memorial is pending when his material remains will be returned to the loving embrace of the Gulf.
