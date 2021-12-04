Richard Murray was born on September 16th, 1946, in Texas City, Texas to William Gladstone Murray and Thelma Loneita (Eves) Murray. He is survived by two sons, Tyler Christopher and William Robert Ingraham, and two grandchildren, Abigail Leeann Finn and Henry Robert Ingraham, and his brother, Robert Murray. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Patsy (Clifton) Murray, his parents, his sister Betty (Murray) Jones, and daughter Barbara Murray-Finn. He attended the University of Houston where he studied Mathematics and Computer Science. Each of his children were born in Texas City. He was raised and lived in the Galveston Bay area until his 40’s, when he followed his family to Canyon Lake, Texas. He lived on Farm to Market Road 306 for the rest of his life, which ended September 25th, 2021.
Richard is also survived by his former wife, P. C. “Cricket” Ingraham and a kind, resilient cast of characters (Casey Ingraham, Myles Cranford, and Wyvonne Pantermuehl, among others) who helped him through his final years with dignity. While Richard was primarily a carpenter and homebuilder, he also worked as a mechanic and medical technologist and ran such varied businesses as a screen-printed clothing store, a used car businesses, a daycare, and produce stands selling pecans and peaches. He was an involved father, rarely missing an opportunity to participate in field trips or care for sick children.
He was famous for cooking Thanksgiving dinner every year (it was delicious) and managing to throw something across the kitchen every year while doing it. He never seemed distressed by his lack of a middle name. Despite the untimely deaths of loved ones, being part of the small group of people whose house burned down more than once, and the variety of other setbacks and tragedies that marked his life, he denied ever having had bad luck at all.
Possessing an independent and often quarrelsome spirit, Dad was politically populist and deeply suspicious of the games wealthy people play with power. These beliefs informed his dedication to working for himself for nearly the entirety of his adult life-- on numerous occasions opining that he “was too mean to be an employee”--, his attention to the issues of working people, and his desire to raise self-employed children. He always had his eye on his next project, which was always the first or the next step in a broader plan. He passed this sense of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to his children.
It was hard to live with Dad and nearly impossible to work for him. For most who were able to know him, however, it was also impossible to not appreciate him. He possessed a humble kindness that regularly led him to pay associates more than they contracted for (or occasionally post their bail). He was regularly, and often grudgingly, dispatched by Cricket to help some distressed family move or provide triage to plumbing or electrical issues. Despite his admonitions to his children that they should not give strangers rides, he often offered them to people walking lonely stretches of road in the Texas Hill Country.
Dad had an abiding love for his family, comedy and science fiction, Gulf Coast fishing, the little guy, and things that went fast. It comes as no surprise that Dad left many unfinished projects and a large supply of extremely shelf-stable, unhealthy foods. He also leaves a bruised, aching hole in the hearts of those who knew him best. For those so afflicted, his final leavings are tender memories of quiet, profound love and a critical, hopeful perspective on the world. The family welcomes those who knew Richard to share their condolences, memories, and complaints by mail to Tyler Ingraham, 290 Linden Street., Holyoke, MA 01040.
Dad, we love you and we miss you.
Commented