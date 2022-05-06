Ysmael Granado Madrid passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2022. Ysmael was born August 22, 1942 in Fort Davis, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos Madrid Sr. & Marcella Madrid, his brothers Marcos Madrid Jr. and Jimmy Madrid.
He is survived by his brother Frank Madrid, his faithful wife, Pola Madrid, daughters Elsa Madrid, Isabel Madrid, Rita Milligan (husband, Thomas) and Sandra Montanez (husband, Rick). Grandkids, Jordan Milligan, Ashley Vasquez, Derrick Montanez, Dustin Montanez, and Great Grandson Landon Helms, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.
Ysmael was a strong hardworking man that was selfless in all that he did. He served as a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares No. 1 of New Braunfels. Throughout his 56 years of marriage with Pola, he ensured that she was always taken care of. Their morning ritual included drinking their cafecito y pan dulce together.
As a welder by trade, Ysmael spent his life working out in the field and enjoyed working alongside his brothers. This led him to be known as the “family handyman”. If Papa wasn’t able to fix it, no one could! After retirement from the City of New Braunfels, Ysmael enjoyed watching his favorite western movies, game shows and Pawn Stars. He loved working in the yard and taking care of his chickens. He loved antiques and definitely braked for garage sales! His later part of his life was filled with trips with his loving family and sharing the occasional “chiste” with his loved ones. He always knew how to make others laugh.
Up unto the end of his life Ysmael had a smile on his face for he knew he was a well-loved man. Ysmael will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was kindhearted and a man who put his family first at all costs. Our dear Papa will be missed for his humble witness, gentle soul and being a great man of faith. May his soul, Rest in Peace.
Funeral services will be through Pennington Funeral Home. Pallbearers include Thomas Milligan, Rick Montanez, Derrick Montanez, Victor Granado, George Peacock, Fausto Aguirre, and Roy Rodriguez.
A viewing will be held Thursday May 12th, 6pm-8pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm at Holy Family Catholic Church New Braunfels. The Rite of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Family, Friday May 13th at 10am with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo, Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311~wwwpenningtonfuneralhome.com.
Commented