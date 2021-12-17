Gilbert San Pedro Jr.

Gilberto San Pedro, Jr., AKA Bandido Snacks, born and raised in San Benito, TX on July 2, 1984, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, doing what he loved.
Gilbert served his country for 18 years. He was a decorated veteran. He served 4 years with the United States Marine Corps and the remainder of his military career with the Army National Guard.
Gilbert defended his county in Iraq in 2009. He was awarded the Bronze Star and The Army Accommodation Medal. From 2008-2011, he was assigned to the 3rd BN 141st Infantry. From 2012-retirement, he was assigned to the 4th BN 133 Field Artillery.
He was a proud member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. He was loved, loyal, and highly respected, Bandidos 1%er, NB Bullys.
He is preceded in death by “AMA” Petra San Pedro and Fernanda Hernandez.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Jeanette M. San Pedro; children, Josette Eliza Villarreal and Jace Landen Villarreal; his father, Gilberto M. San Pedro and Silvia Hinojosa; mother, Linda San Pedro; sister and family, Teri San Pedro, Juan Lopez, Juan Valentine, Tiana Lopez; aunts and uncles, Jesus and Marina Servantes, Jose and Melly San Pedro, Maria Santos San Pedro, Hector and Juanita Hernandez, Connie Gonzalez, and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm.
Commented