Our beautiful baby girl, Khalai Omri Lincoln Salinas, 2 years old of New Braunfels, Texas, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving parents on February 22, 2022 after an 8 month battle with hepatoblastoma cancer.
She was born on June 11, 2019 to Juan Albert Salinas and Angel Nicole Nieto.
Khalai was adored by all who met her and will be sorely missed. She had a way of making anyone feel peace when they were around her and many commented on how mature she acted during her fight with cancer. Her mother describes her as an “old soul” and said she always knew there was something special about her. She had a very close connection with her big brother and older sister. They adored her and she was their “baby.” She was “daddy’s little girl” and her everything was her father. That connection was unbreakable.
Khalai is survived by her parents, Juan Albert Salinas and Angel Nicole Nieto, sister, Khaliah Odette Lincoln Salinas and her brother, Khalil O’Day Lincoln Salinas.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 3 at 11:00am at the LUX Funeral Home, 1254 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 12:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1390 Hanz Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78131
