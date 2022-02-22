August 11, 1928 - February 11, 2022
Ann Teresa Tyrrell, née Daly, 93, of New Braunfels, Texas, a much-loved mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter and friend passed away peacefully at her home February 11, 2022 with her family present. She was born August 11, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ and resided in New Braunfels, TX for the past nine years.
Ann was the child of third generation Irish immigrants who arrived at the port of Elizabeth, New Jersey in the early 1800’s. She was the only one of her immediate family to leave the east coast, arriving in Dickinson, Texas by way of Paducah, Kentucky in 1966. She married Harry F. Tyrrell Jr. of Beaumont, Texas and subsequently moved to Wimberley, Texas in 1985. After Harry’s death, she moved to New Braunfels to be closer to her children in the area and became a charter member of the Pinnacle community. Ann lived a life of service to others, to the benefit of all her family as well as the workplaces and service organizations that she contributed to during her life.
Ann is survived by her six children, Mike Gallaher and wife, Patricia, of Dallas, TX; Dennis Gallaher and wife Mandy, of New Braunfels, TX; Maureen Querry and husband Mark, of Canyon Lake, TX; Patricia (Trish) Gallaher Glenn and husband Rick, of Venice, CA; Kathleen (Kit) Cason, of Huffman, TX; Eileen Tarr and husband Mike, of Bandera, TX; fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, ten much loved nieces and nephews and a wealth of friends in many communities. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian Daly; brothers James Jr., Joseph and Thomas Daly; sisters Ruth and Margaret Daly; and her husband, Harry F. Tyrrell, Jr.
We, her children, want all to know that we are the “work of her hands.” Her passing marks the end of her generation in her family and she will always be remembered with our highest and most grateful love.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Wimberley, Texas on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm with interment following. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Employee Appreciation Fund at Eden Hill Communities, 631 Lakeview Blvd, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s & Neurodegenerative Diseases, Care of Dr. Eric Shipp,7703 Floyd Curl Drive, Mail Code - 8070 San Antonio Texas 78229 BiggsInstitute.org
