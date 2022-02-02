E. Ray Taylor, 88, of Schertz, Texas, went home to be with his Lord on January 26, 2022. Ray was born on June 19, 1933 to George and Mable Taylor in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Ray had quite a list of accomplishments under his belt before he grew up, including repairing radios, fighting a forest fire, and installing sound and lighting for the 10th-anniversary episode of the Truth or Consequences Radio Show hosted by Ralph Edwards in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (formerly Hot Springs.) His family moved to Plainview, Texas in 1951 where he graduated from Plainview High School.
After a short stint as Display and Advertising Manager with Sears & Roebuck in Plainview, Ray joined the Air Force in 1952. He was first stationed at Randolph Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas. During this time, he attended First Baptist Church of San Antonio, where he met the love of his life, Alice Maroney. They married in 1954. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to Frankfurt, Germany, where he and Alice lived until 1956. Upon returning to the United States, they eventually settled in Alamogordo, New Mexico where Ray worked for the companies of Radiation Corp. and Land-Air Corp. at White Sands Missile Range. During this time, he was also the Fire Marshall of the Boles Acres Volunteer Fire Department. In 1971 they moved to New Braunfels, Texas where Ray was employed by MSI Data Corporation as an Electronics Service Technician until his retirement in 1988.
Ray belonged to Fellowship Bible Church in New Braunfels. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was a boy. His faith in God was unwavering throughout his life. He was the music director in almost every church in which he was a member, and together he and Alice frequently sang duets during Sunday services. He and Alice loved to study the Bible and whenever the church doors were open, they were in attendance,
At a young age, Ray developed a fascination and love for HAM radio, which lasted his whole life. His most recent call sign was N5NAV. Some of the roles he performed as a radio operator were South Texas Section Manager for the ARRL West Gulf Division, Net Control for the 7290 Traffic Net, and Emergency Radio Coordinator for the City of New Braunfels.
He loved food, eating out, and outfitting his kitchen with whatever cookware, appliances, and utensils you could possibly need to prepare any dish. He loved reading cookbooks and he had what might easily be the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cookbooks.
Ray always had a quick wit and a warm smile. Everywhere he went, he brought a smile to everyone’s face. He had a magnetic personality and made fast and sure friends. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fellow church members.
He is survived by three sons: Richard Guy (Nancy), Michael Ray (Kerry), and George Barry. His loving grandchildren are Beriah Vetter, Anthony Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Bethany Tefertiller, Rebecca Wyatt, Kirsten Otto, and Kathryn Taylor. His great-grandchildren are McKenzie Tefertiller, Judah Wyatt, Taylor Wyatt, Levi Wyatt, and Elijah Vetter. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Alice.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Fellowship Bible Church, 4026 Morningside Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78132. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to his granddaughter who is volunteering overseas by going to https://worldim.com/wim-online-giving and selecting Taylor, K (285).
