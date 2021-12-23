Funeral Arrangements are Complete at Zoeller Funeral Home for Ralph Garcia, 61, of New Braunfels, who passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Tuesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
