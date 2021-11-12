Joshua George Rodriguez was a caring son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was born to George and Nora Rodriguez on June 25, 1985, and left this world suddenly on November 5, 2021.
Joshua loved spending time with his family and friends. Whether it was going fishing or to sell stuff with his dad, having long conversations with his mom, lunch with his sister, playing with his nieces, taking tacos to grandma, or hanging out with his cousins and friends; he enjoyed fellowship. Joshua showed his love, with the giving of his time.
Joshua never met a stranger. He was always wanting to make you laugh, smile and have a good time. His laugh was contagious and his hugs were so sincere. Josh loved and gave with all he had. He would help anyone that asked, and even those that did not. He would give you the shirt off of his back and not think twice about it. Joshua was one of a kind. He loved with his whole heart and was not afraid to tell you how he was feeling. He will be dearly missed.
Joshua George Rodriguez is survived by his parents George and Nora Rodriguez, his sister Rashelle Kinsfather with her husband Ryan, nephew Noah, nieces Gabriella and Emma and grandmother Isabel Castillo.
A public viewing and visitation for Joshua will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM.
