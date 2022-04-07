Irma Suarez, age 59, passed away on April 1, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. Irma was born on May 18, 1962 to Cirilo and Esther Navarro in Mexico.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years; Alonzo Suarez, sons; Anthony Alonzo Suarez, Alonzo Isreal Suarez, Jr. step-daughter; Monica Marie Ybarra her grandchildren, Michael, Jay, David, Angela, Anthony Jr. and Ava.
Irma was the oldest of 10 children, she is loved by her brothers & sisters, Leticia, Silvia, Marilu, Rosalva, Griselda, Norma, Maria Emma, Pedro, & Sergio.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
