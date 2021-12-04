Freida Lee Sifford gained her angel wings early Monday morning November 08, 2021. She was born on May 06, 1933 in Eldorado, Illinois to Ruby & Maude (Muellinex) Sisk.
She was the 7th child out of 10 children. Most of her life, she was a waitress at Krause’s Café for 25+ years and loved all her customers, many of whom became life-long friends. Freida enjoyed traveling with her bowling buddies, working Wurstfest, and spending time with her family & grandchildren. Freida was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years; Carl Sifford (2008), Daughter; Torra Martin (2009), Great grandson; Parker Schulle (2021), Siblings; 4 brothers, David “Bud,” Marion “Lefty,” and James “J.T.” Sisk, Clarence “Crow” Sisk ; and 3 sisters; Mae Dodd, Opal Woods, & Margaret Peyton.
Freida is survived by her 2 daughters; Jamie Krivacka (Henry), Karla Kester (Russell), 2 sons; Benton Sifford, Michael Sifford, Son in law; Geary Martin, sister; Mary Ann Douglas of Robinson, IL, brother; Gary Sisk of Fort Branch, IN. 9 grandchildren, & 12 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Freida will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Sifford family.
