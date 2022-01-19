Marian Kay (Stiles) Fox, age 84, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. Arrangements have been made with Zoeller Funeral Home. Visit www.ZoellerFuneralHM.com for updates.
