Suzenne L. Cloud, age 74, entered into rest Saturday, December 4, 2021 in McKinney, TX at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. She was born December 7, 1946 in Oklahoma City, OK, although she spent most of her life in New Braunfels, TX. In retirement she moved to Celina, TX with her son and daughter-in-law.
Suzenne lived her early adult life dedicated to her career and her boys, a single mother most of her life. With only a high school education Suzenne was self-taught in bookkeeping, which along with her strong work ethic enabled her to build a career in construction. A male dominated industry. She was proud of her professional accomplishments which included: owning and running a road milling company (Camino Contracting); Comptroller of a government & international security clearance contracting firm (M&M Contracting); and before retirement as Vice President for Evans & Evans Contracting. Suzenne raised her boys with the same strong work ethic, ensuring success in their careers.
She also believed life was about more than work and downtime was essential. In her personal time she was an avid gardener and with assistance from her sons, she built a personal oasis in her back yard. Where she enjoyed gardening, cross pollenating her plumeria, maintaining her koi pond and relaxing after a long day.
Like her mother, Suzenne loved to cook, experimenting and trying new recipes. Her boys loved her beef stroganoff, chicken piccata, BBQ sauce, twice baked potatoes and cherry pies with the flakiest of crusts. There wasn’t anything she’d cook that didn’t make your mouth water just thinking about it.
After retiring, she still loved being at a desk. It was her comfort zone. She took pride in being a self-proclaimed recluse. She enjoyed collecting African masks, elephants and unique decor to decorate her home and around her desk. Her desk had almost everything she needed: TV, computer, printer, her collection of cooking and gardening books were close by. Her desk was a gift to herself before she retired, custom made, it was her favorite place to be. From there she would watch nature: the birds, squirrels, and be at peace. If she needed something, she had confidence in knowing Amazon would deliver it or her loving doting daughter-in-law, Shannon, would help her get it. Her grandchildren knew she would be the happiest visiting with them if Grammie was at her desk.
Suzenne was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman, a master smart ass, with little tolerance for BS. Growing up her boys always knew not to get out-of-line because mom’s flip-flop wasn’t far away. Her boys were by far her greatest pride & joy. She knew what she wanted in life and tell the very end she lived it her way.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Jerry; her parents, Bena Dee and Dusty Rhodes.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven Dietz (Shannon), Celina, TX; Brian Dietz (Dorothy), Spring Branch, TX; grandchildren Spencer (Xymena), Pilot Point, TX; Shelby (Thomas Rutherford), Princeton, TX; Sawyer, Dallas, TX; Sammy, Celina, TX; Kailey, Spring Branch, TX; and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 11, from 9 until 10 a.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Graveside services will follow, at 11 a.m. at Comal Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Bartlett officiating.
Commented