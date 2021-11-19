Oscar R. Dolle Jr., age 77, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Oscar was born on August 15, 1944 in New Braunfels, Texas to Oscar Dolle Sr and Emilie OH Dolle.
A public viewing and visitation for Oscar will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy mass will occur Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service w/ army honors will occur Monday, November 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A reception will following burial at Solms Bowling Club, 175 N Solms Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Dolle family.
