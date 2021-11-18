Arturo “Art” Garza, Jr.

Arturo “Art” Garza Jr., 62, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Art was born in New Braunfels, TX on May 9, 1959 to Arturo E. Garza Sr. and Myrna L. Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Arturo Garza lll. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Isabel Garza, daughter Delicia Carrasco, sons Arthur “Artie” Garza (Kaley), and Zigifredo Serapio Garza (Maria); grandsons Christopher and Chase Carrasco, Chance and Oliver Garza, and Ace Garza. Art is also survived by his siblings Eddie Garza, Janie Gonzalez (Tomas), George Garza (Mary), Linda Villarreal and numerous nieces and nephews. Art worked for New Braunfels Utilities for 22 years and retired in 2008. He then went to work for New Braunfels Independent School District as a bus driver for 12 years. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 3:00pm- 5:00pm; followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 5:00pm at Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels, TX. Pallbearers will be his nephews Tommy and Sammy Gonzalez, Edward Garza, Jacob Villarreal, Josh and Seth Garza and John Michael Garza. Honorary Pallbearers will be his two oldest grandsons Christopher and Chase Carrasco. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.