Captain Charles Leslie Skidmore, USAF (Ret.)

Capt. Charles Leslie (Les) Skidmore, retired USAF and Civil Service, was born in Geneva, Ohio on July 22, 1929 and passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 25, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas with both of his daughters by his side.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Elsie B. Brown Skidmore, originally of Paige, Texas.
Les is survived by his two daughters, Lesley Mergele (Joe) of New Braunfels and Sherry Phillips (Matthew) of Austin, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio until the summer of ’48 when the Korean conflict broke out. He applied for the Air Force and was commissioned as a Second Lt. Navigator in 1951. His first assignment was to the Air Rescue Squadron in Newfoundland doing search and rescue operations in the North Sea without instruments or GPS, using just sextants, maps, stopwatch, compass and the stars.
His next tour of duty was with the Air Transport Squadron at Kelly AFB in SA, TX, where he met his future wife, Elsie. They married on June 20, 1953 and two daughters, Sherry and Lesley, soon followed.
Les and his young family proceeded to the University of Oklahoma where he completed his BBA in 1959. From there he had several assignments including Administrative and Personnel Officer in Athens, Greece and finally as Executive Officer and Professor of Air Science in Gettysburg, PA, before retirement.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX as a contract negotiator of Procurement until his second retirement from Civil Service.
Les proudly became a born-again Christian in 1985 and he and Elsie attended and served many years at Cornerstone Church under the leadership of Pastor John Hagee.
Our family would like to thank Hope Hospice and a special thanks to Tina, RN, Vanessa, Pastor Tom, Nicole, Rich (volunteer) and the On Call emergency RN’s. Additionally, we would like to thank their volunteer veteran group that honored Les with a private bedside ceremony thanking and honoring him for his military service.
We would also like to thank Sandra LeBlanc, Executive Director of Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels, and their amazing staff where he spent the last six months of his life. We would especially like to thank caretakers Morris, Maya, Abby and Lelaine for their tireless compassion and care.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park Chapel North on Saturday, April 30th from 1-3pm, followed by a service at 3pm. Burial will be on June 8th at Ft. Sam Houston at 11am with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Options for Life, 1126 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels, Texas (optionsforlifenb.org).
