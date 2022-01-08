On Sunday, January 2, 2022 in New Braunfels, TX, Duane James Trujillo, also affectionately known as Mr. T, was called to serve in the Army of Angels. Duane was born on April 22, 1970 in El Paso, Texas to Emma Trujillo and Duane Manuel Trujillo. In his short life he was a man of many roles: An Army Veteran, Teacher, Principal, Son, Uncle, Brother, ACTS Brother, Papaw, Dad, and above all, a loving husband.
His life was forever defined by service to his country, community, friends, family, and his unwavering love for the Lord. Duane served in the United States Army and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division (in Duane’s words: “Eighty Deuce!”). He graduated with his bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin and with his masters from Texas State University. Professionally, he was an Elementary School Principal in the New Braunfels Independent School District and worked in education for over 25 years. Education and shaping the lives of young children was his true passion and he thrived on making a difference.
Duane was always the bright light in every room, everyone’s immediate best friend, and the one with the wit and sense of humor that would bring laughter to any moment. Everyone that knew Duane knew of his love and passion for the Texas Longhorns within minutes of meeting him. He also loved cooking, fishing, traveling, impromptu dance parties with his wife and family, telling jokes, and had an infinite curiosity to learn.
Most important to him, Duane lived and breathed to care for and protect his family. He was married to the love of his life, Cynthia Trujillo, for almost 24 years. He was a devoted father and Papaw, never missing a game, event, important moment, or a Sunday family meal. Within his family he built a legacy of unconditional love, strong work ethic and an unbreakable bond. His family is committed to honoring the legacy that Duane worked so hard to instill within his family and everyone he met.
Duane touched the lives of so many and held a special place in the heart of anyone he met. In the past year as he battled cancer, there were many that also came to hold a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank all of the medical staff that guided and supported Duane through his battle, especially Dr. Carlos Campos, Brandi Holder, Dr. Selena Juarez Stewart, Gloria Vasquez, and the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Nursing Staff.
His memory will forever live on with his wife, Cynthia Trujillo; children, Stephanie McKinnis and husband, John McKinnis, and Krystin Ramirez-Ponce and husband, Diego Ponce; grandchildren Nickolas McKinnis, Rowan McKinnis, Sloane McKinnis, and Luisa Ponce; mother Emma Trujillo; siblings James Trujillo, Aries Villegas and Shambron Frescas; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many wonderful friends. Duane is preceded in death by his father, Duane Manuel Trujillo; his grandmother, Agnes Trujillo; mother-in-law, Maria Trevino; and many special aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4 PM. Masks will be required.
Pallbearers: Richard Alfaro, John McKinnis, Nickolas McKinnis, Diego Ponce, Joseph Terrones, and James Trujillo.
Honorary Pallbearers: Rowan McKinnis, Jose Terrones, and Ricardo Trevino.
In lieu of flowers, please honor him with a donation to the American Cancer Society or the NBISD Education Foundation in the name of Duane Trujillo. NBISD Education Foundation donations can be made online or mailed to 1000 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented