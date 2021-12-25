Michael Lynn Welch, 75, of College Station, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2021, at his home. He was born on June 6, 1946, in Baytown, Texas, to Ernest and Estelle Welch.
Michael grew up in Baytown, Texas, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1964 and from Sam Houston State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as a power consultant at Houston Lighting and Power (now Reliant Energy) for many years before he retired. In retirement, Michael was an avid member of Comal Master Gardeners in New Braunfels. He loved being outside, enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and watching any sports event he could. He loved spending time with his wife, who was always by his side. You could often find him laughing and cutting up with his family, especially his brother who lived next door. His greatest honor was being a grandfather, and his favorite people called him “Opa.” He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Estelle Welch. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Donna; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kristin Swint of McKinney, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Marcus Cooper of College Station; brother, Alan Welch of College Station; sister-in-law, Becky Pinkerton of Oklahoma and special first cousin, Sue Ball of College Station. He is also survived by his three beautiful granddaughters; Hailey and Emery Swint, and Addison Cooper as well as by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His two favorite dogs, Parker and Sammy, will keep his favorite chair warm.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 10:00-11:30 am. A graveside service will be held at Hill Country Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rick Bartlett officiating.
