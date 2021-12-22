On Wednesday December 15, 2021, John M. Robinson, loving father of two, passed away at the age of 64.
John, known to many friends as JR and to several family members as Johnny, was born on May 26, 1957 in New Braunfels, Texas to Ursula and Hewlon Robinson. John and his former wife, Ellen Robinson, raised 2 children, Rachel & Reid.
John had a passion for motorcycles, woodworking and his work with the fire department. He was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. His service in the fire department started as a volunteer firefighter and progressed through the ranks to be named New Braunfels Fire Chief until his retirement after 22 years of service to the NBFD in April 2014. He began his career in New Braunfels in 1991, and worked his way through the ranks to earn the title of Fire Chief in October of 2008.
During his tenure, Chief Robinson was instrumental in the building of Fire Station #4 on Alyssa Way. He helped create the Assistant Fire Chief position and oversaw the installation of the city’s emergency alert siren system. As Fire Chief, Robinson was responsible for overseeing over 130 employees and keeping the 45 square miles within New Braunfels city limits safe.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ursula and Hewlon Robinson. He is survived by his children Rachel Sanders and husband Matt of Cypress, TX, his son Reid Robinson and wife Lisa of Live Oak, TX, his grandchildren Luke and Lauren, his sister Michelle Cook and husband Ron of San Antonio, TX, and his girlfriend Kay Mylar of New Braunfels.
A visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home (615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130), on December 29th from 5-8pm. A memorial service will be held the following day, December 30th at Zoeller Funeral Home at 1pm.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in John Robinson’s memory to the New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association at the link below, or checks can be mailed to: PO Box 311731, New Braunfels Texas 78131, made out to: NBPFFAC https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MZF9M5QXP4KZ2
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Robinson family.
Commented