Toni Bonner was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 28th 2022 at the age of 52. Toni succumbed to her courageous fight with brain cancer surrounded by her loving family. Toni’s joy and love of life was her legacy. Her legacy will be honored by living our lives to the fullest.
Toni was born in Beeville, TX to Roy L Bonner III and Dorothy W Faulkner, née Levermann on May 8 1970. She graduated from Smithson Valley High School in 1988. She attended St Phillip’s College for nursing and graduated 1990. She was a compassionate and kind nurse who worked in the New Braunfels community for 30 years. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the Nursing community. She enjoyed her second career as a real estate agent when not working as a nurse. But first and foremost, Toni dedicated her life as a mom. She passed on her strength and perseverance to her daughters..
She is survived by husband Mark Jarman, daughters Summer Smith, Blandi Smith, Madison Smith, and step daughter, Kelsey DeGhelder and husband Matt and grandchildren, Jasper and Lawson. Her mother Dorothy “Willa” Faulkner; siblings, Staci Reed and husband Randy, Tana Bonner, Shannon Bonner, and Roy Lee Bonner IV and wife Chanel, nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends. The family counts their blessings for all the love everyone bestowed upon Toni.
A Memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 9th at St Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX.
Following the memorial service her family invites you to A Celebration of life in honor of Toni April 9, 2022, at 4 p.m., Freiheit Country Store, 2157 FM 1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Commented