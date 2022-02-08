John Thomas “Tommy” Suggs, Jr. of New Braunfels formerly of Lake Jackson died of natural causes Feb. 1, 2022, at the age of 85.
Tommy was born to John T. Suggs Sr. and wife Imogene September 1, 1936. As documented in local history books, the Suggs were one of the first families to move into the new town of Lake Jackson making their home in the duplexes on Trumpet Vine. Tommy graduated from Brazosport High School in 1954.
During high school Tommy played football but being on the rather “lean side,” his coach suggested weightlifting and that laid the foundation of who Tommy Suggs would become both personally and professionally (and he did become a starting linebacker for the Exporters!).
Suggs graduated from the University of Texas earning his business degree in Finance. While attending the University, he saw a flyer advertising the college’s Olympic lifting team and decided to try out and thus continued his strength training.
After graduating from UT, Tommy continued his passion for weight training and moved his family to York, Pennsylvania, working for York Barbell and as an editor for Strength and Health Magazine.
Some of his accomplishments include earning the title of Texas State Olympic Lifting Champion in 1958, placing second in the Nationals in 1968, making him an alternate and coach for America’s Olympic Lifting Team held in Mexico City. Most notably, Suggs was the first strength coach in the NFL working for the Houston Oilers under the leadership of coach Sid Gilman and team owner Bud Adams. Suggs was recently inducted into the Texas Olympic Lifting Hall of Fame.
Tommy returned to the Brazosport Area and opened Olympia Health Studio, which was the first health and fitness center in the area. Because of his knowledge and his desire to share that knowledge, Tommy became a “local Brazosport legend” for his willingness and eagerness to train and inspire others. Despite physical challenges in the last few years, Tommy still went to the gym to train at least twice a week. He had a life-long passion for the sport of weightlifting and training and was blessed to live that passion to such a level of success, while benefitting so many others along the way.
Many may also remember Tommy as the “Freeport tax man” who owned and operated Suggs Tax Service for many years on Gulf Blvd.
No matter how you knew Tommy, once you knew him you never forgot him. He walked into a room with a smile a mile wide and could - and would - engage in conversation with anyone. And “anyone” soon became his friend. But no one brightened that smile more than his beloved wife Karen, who literally lit up his life and became his joie de vivre and ultimately his life’s purpose - ‘till death did them part.
Tommy and Karen shared a compassion for stray animals that needed love and care. They fostered and/or fed literally hundreds of animals over the years. Tommy always had a favorite dog by his side, riding shotgun or walking with him on the hillside.
Tommy, a member of Unity Church of New Braunfels, was very proud of his native-American heritage, and its spiritual teachings further grounded him in his faith. Moreover, Tommy and Karen founded the Sweetwater Education Foundation many years ago to provide educational opportunities for those in need who shared his indigenous heritage.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, his son John Thomas “Bubba” Suggs III, sister-in-law Nancy Heitkamp Kohler, niece Suzanne Fitts, and son-in-law Phillip Oakes.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Karen Heitkamp Suggs, daughter Debra Kay Suggs, grandchildren Ryan Oakes, Lara Oakes, Adrian Copeland, Shauna Collier, John Suggs IV and their families, including 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Tommy are his sister Sharon Suggs White and husband Don, brother-in-law Jim Heitkamp and family, daughter-in-law Cindy Suggs Massoletti, Kay Giles, the mother of his children, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to his nephew Kyle Heitkamp and wife Nicole for their love and care over the years as neighbors and then loving caretakers of both Tommy and Karen.
A public memorial service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. in New Braunfels at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (189 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130, Phone: 830-625-3434) and another private memorial service (for family and close friends) to honor and celebrate Tommy’s life will be held at Dignity’s Restwood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson (1038 W. Plantation Dr, Clute, TX 77531)
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented