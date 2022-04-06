Everardo “Ebe” Mata Garcia, Sr., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 78. Everardo was born on April 7, 1943 in Dilley, Texas to Gregorio and Petra Garcia.
Dad was a hardworking, humble man. Didn’t hesitate to give any end to all things to the family. Soft spoken, didn’t judge anything or anyone. He enjoyed going to the casinos, listening and singing his favorite songs. He touched many lives and had many friends and will be forever missed. Everardo married the love of his life, Guadalupe in Floydada, Texas. He worked for Lime Plant for 26 years.
Everardo is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Veo Garcia and Elvira Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Guadalupe Gallegos; children, Eberardo Jr. (Cindy) Garcia, Manuel Sr. (Lisa) Garcia, Elisa (Rene) Tristan, Linda Garcia, and Angie (Orlando) Mesa; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and siblings, Elva (Robert) Jimenez, Ercilia Garcia, Pio (Carmen) Garcia, Ernesto (Anita, deceased) Garcia, and Elmo (Annabelle) Garcia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a procession to follow to Comal Cemetery. We would like to thank Embrace Hospice for the wonderful care! To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
