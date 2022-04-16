Roselyn Schneider Busch, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Roselyn was born on April 15, 1939 in Guadalupe County to Edward and Rosalee (Seay) Schneider. She was a graduate of Seguin High School. She will be remembered as a longtime receptionist at H & R Block in Seguin. Roselyn and Roman were members of Cross Church in Seguin.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Roman H. Busch, her son, Kevin Ryan Busch, her parents, and her brothers, Edward, Charles, Oran, Nelson and Anthony Schneider.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Simmons and husband Craig; grandson, Tyler Simmons; sisters-in-law, Frances Busch and Shirley Schneider; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Tuesday, April 19th from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
