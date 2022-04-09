Ernest Marion
Harper, Maj. US Army (RET) of New Braunfels, Texas, died on April 3, 2022, at the age of 85. Ernie, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Slater, Missouri on October 20, 1936, to Paul A. and Frances L. Harper (nee Newton).
After graduating high school in 1955, Ernie worked several jobs before finding his calling in the US Army. He enlisted in 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri. While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas (1962 - 1966) he attended Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) School and was an Honor Graduate in 1963. While still stationed at Fort Hood he attended Officers Candidate School in 1966, becoming a 2nd lieutenant in the US Army.
The US Army took him to Vietnam for two tours (1967 & 1969) with a tour in Munich, Germany in 1968. After returning from Vietnam, he was stationed in Fort Lee, VA from 1970 - 1971, then Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in 1972, followed by a tour in Omaha, Nebraska in 1973 - 1974. While serving in Omaha, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. After returning from Bangkok, Thailand the family moved to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. After Ft. Bragg he was stationed at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii as his last Army Service Station. Ernie was stationed temporarily to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he was officially retired from the Army in 1981.
During his military service he received the following medals/commendations:
Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star (earned in Vietnam), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Gallantry Cross with Palm (issued by the Republic of South Vietnam) and Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, as well as the Legion of Merit Citation.
Following retirement from the Army in 1981, he settled in Austin, Texas where he was the owner of Sunbeck Automotive. When he fully retired in 1988, he lived in Austin and Buda, before relocating to New Braunfels, Texas. While living in Austin, along with owning Sunbeck Automotive, Ernie also worked for the Veterans Administration. In 1991, he married Lana Delleny, who preceded him in death in September of 2021. Following his service in the US Army, Ernie was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, wherever he lived, including multiple stints as Commander.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Harper, his wife, Lana Harper and brother Paul E. Harper. He is survived by his sons William (Randy) Harper, Michel Wayne Harper, grandchildren Rebecca, Jordan and Melissa Harper, great grandchild Elijah Harper, along with brother Bill Harper.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, Texas.
