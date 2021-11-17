Kevin Christopher Engler, 48, was born on August 27th, 1973 to Charles and Gail (Weyel) Engler and left his earthly home on November 10th, 2021.
Kevin was born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas where he was a True Blue Unicorn from Kindergarten to his Senior year! Growing up Kevin enjoyed fishing and hunting with his grandparents, playing baseball, and being outdoors as much as possible. During middle school he discovered his love for music and in high school was on the drumline at New Braunfels High School.
After graduating high school, Kevin went to The University of Texas in Austin where he studied Computer Engineering. He was a proud member of the Longhorn Marching Band playing cymbals and bass drum. Like most college students, Kevin changed his major and transferred to Southwest Texas State University to pursue his degree in music. He was on the snare line for both the marching band and Percussion Arts Society International Convention line. Kevin graduated in August of 2000 with his degree in music.
From 2000-2004 Kevin taught middle and high school music at Del Valle, Devine, and Wimberly. Kevin was a jack of all trades and in 2004 decided to leave education for the corporate world. During this time he worked in sales for Toshiba, Tech-Labs, and The Scooter Store. He loved the relationships he built, but soon found that he missed teaching. In 2010 he went back into the classroom. He earned his certifications in 4th-8th grade general education as well as 6th-8th grade math. In 2013, Kevin started working for Seguin ISD as an elementary teacher. He spent 7 years as a 4th grade and technology teacher. During this time he also became a Google Certified Trainer, National Archery in the Schools trainer, and worked for the Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation.
In 2020, Kevin started his dream job at New Braunfels High School as a technology teacher. Kevin loved his students and his work at NBHS, and would talk incessantly about their projects and plans everyday after school.
While at SWT he reconnected with a long time family friend, Mindee Preiss. They were hoodwinked by their mothers and soon started dating. Kevin and Mindee were married in June of 2001 and in 2003 moved home to New Braunfels for good.
During their 20 year marriage, Kevin and Mindee had a multitude of experiences! Kevin was always up for an adventure and was always starting a new project. Time together was spent in the kitchen cooking, watching movies, or running around at the ranch or hunting lease. Their first 10 years of marriage were spent making memories together. There were twists and turns, highs and lows that they learned and grew from. They welcomed Liesl Mae into their lives in 2011. In 2014, one of the biggest twists occurred when their triplets, Amelia Jaye, Karston August, and Gretchen Kaye were born. Kevin was forever sharing family pictures and stories of what raising four kids was really like with any and all.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Chuck Engler, sister, Ellen Burks, and his grandparents Julie and Erno Weyel.
He is survived by his wife, Mindee Engler, four children, Liesl Mae (10), Amelia Jaye (7), Karston August (7), and Gretchen Kaye (7), mother, Gail Engler; mother- and father-in-law, Karon and Weldon Preiss; sister- and brother-in-law Rebekka and Roy Guzman, and niece, Celeste; aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless other friends, hunting buddies, coworkers and students.
A Service and Reception to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, November 20th, at 2 pm at First Protestant Church, 172 West Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Family Memorial fund at- https://gofund.me/52af290c or to the Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation at-www.gootf.com or checks can be mailed directly to 420 N. Carroll Ave. Ste. 160 Southlake, TX 76092 in his memory.
“To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” J.K.Rowling
Commented