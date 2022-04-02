Librado Lee Juarez, Jr., passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 76. Librado was born on September 23, 1945 in New Braunfels, Texas to Librado Juarez, Sr., and Maria Funtez.
Librado is preceded in death by his parents; children, Kenneth Moses and Louise Barela; brother, Joe; great-grandchildren, Xantia Grace and Payton Elijah. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Rosita Castillo; children, Librado III, Connie, Rose, and Morris Juarez and Liz, Patty, Isabel, and Rogelio, Jr. Castillo; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; and siblings, Anselma, Raymond, Rudy, and Esther. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Johnathan Castillo, Pablo Vital, Jr., Anthony Valero, Bruce Ortiz, Joshua Darrell, Rocky Evanoff, Michael Pina, and Cesar Juarez. Honorary Pallbearers are Krystal Haumpy and Liam “Ro” Castillo. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. A Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a procession to follow to Comal Cemetery.
