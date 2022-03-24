Margaret Moran
Harper of New Braunfels, TX passed away on March 17th, 2022 at the age of 84. She joined her husband William “Gib” Gibson Harper, who predeceased her on April 13th, 2021.
Margaret was born the 13th of August, 1937 in Glasgow, Scotland to Martin Moran and Elizabeth Allan Moran. One of twelve siblings, some early childhood memories she shared included the air raids in Scotland, during World War II, when she and her siblings would rush to the basement of their tenement building in the dark. Her mother’s small vegetable garden in one of their first houses, and how the garden thrived from the manure her and her siblings would have to gather from the street when the horse and carts would go by. Her sisters teasing her about being the favorite of her “Pop”, and making her go to him to ask for favors. As a teen Margaret worked at a shipyard, and as a nanny, to save enough money to move to America; a dream she held from an early age.
Margaret sailed from Scotland on the Queen Mary at 20 years old to nanny for a doctor and his family in Connecticut. Margaret married Robert Noel Haas on December 17th, 1958 in New London, Connecticut and had three daughters. She enjoyed being a homemaker--raising her daughters, cooking, gardening, restoring old furniture, and caring for the many pets she had throughout her life--and the “strays” her kids brought home.
In 1982 Margaret met William “Gib” Harper at a social event for divorcees. Their romance blossomed and they were married on May 14th, 1983. Margaret acquired three step-sons through the marriage, and enjoyed being involved in her step-sons lives.
Margaret and Gib enjoyed traveling—including many train trips and cruises--square dancing, ballroom dancing, and large family gatherings for the holidays. Margaret loved being a grandma, and was often the “babysitter” for her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Margaret Harper is predeceased by her loving husband Gib Harper.
Margaret is survived by daughters
Laura Boylan, Janine Basinger, and Sharon Mullally. Her step-sons Don Harper, Alan Harper, and Lee Harper. Grandchildren--Colin, Justin, Shayla, Nathan, Davis, Sydney, Emily, Grace, Kayla, Allie, Nicholas, Claire and Nina. Great-grandchildren Henry and Jack.
She is survived by siblings Brian Moran, Rena Caulfield, Ann Hemmer, Betty McKenzie, Josephine McKenzie, Patricia Newman, and John Moran.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 26th, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Bus 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 1 p.m.
