Larry W. Pape passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022 in Moorestown, NJ at the age of 82. Born in New Braunfels, Texas on August 4, 1939 to Arlon and Thelma Pape, he spent his early life in New Braunfels before joining the U.S. Navy in 1957 where he was deployed to Europe for 4 years. Later moving to Moorestown, NJ, he married Lillian (Heisler) Pape on Halloween Day 1961 and remained her husband for the rest of his life. He worked for more than 38 years at Hartman Bindery Company in Pennsauken, NJ as a Bookbinder.
Along with his professional binding work, Larry proudly served for more than 25 years, including in the post of Lieutenant, for the Relief Engine Company in Moorestown, NJ volunteer firefighting association. Established in 1889, original volunteers were organized to provide protection via fire buckets. This year the company will be marking its 133th year of volunteer service to the Moorestown community.
Larry will be remembered as a lover of liver and onions, an avid fisherman as well as car enthusiast – basically there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.
Larry is survived by his brother Franklin Pape of New Braunfels, TX; his nieces, Christine (Pape) Woertink of Los Angeles, CA and Suzanne (Pape) Mack of New Braunfels, TX and nephew, Michael Pape of Allen, TX. Larry is also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Arlon Pape and his loving wife, Lillian Pape.
There will be a viewing for Larry on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 6:00-8:00pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 78 East Main Street, Moorestown, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:30am with internment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Moorestown where he will be laid to rest by the side of his beloved Lillian.
Many thanks for all the prayers from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Relief Engine Co., PO Box 215, Moorestown, NJ 08057 or the charity of your choice in his name. https://www.reliefenginecompany.com/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com for the Pape family.
