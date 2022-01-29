USAF Colonel Russ Sanders (Ret.)

Retired USAF fighter pilot Colonel Russ Sanders took his “fini” flight on 8 January 2022 to be with our Lord and Savior. Dad was born on 5 September 1938, Niagara Falls, NY. He entered the USAF in 1961. For the next 29 years, he took his bride and family around the world. His assignments took him through North America, Southwest and Southeast Asia, Europe and Africa.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret Sanders and brother, Kent Sanders. He is survived by his lovely bride of 59 years, Mary “Mickey” Sanders, his sister, Mary Lou Sanders; Daughter, Sue Verley; Son, LtCol Brett Sanders (Leann), USAF, Retired; COL Monica Douglas (Jim), US Army; niece and nephews, three grand nephews, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dad was a proud member of the Skoshi Tigers during his F5 tour in Vietnam earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was an instructor in the T-33 and T-38 and also flew the C-131 and C-12. He enjoyed serving as the Chief of the Military Mission in Brussels, Belgium and Kinshasa, Zaire (Congo).
After retiring from the USAF and settling in Garden Ridge, TX, Dad was active in Lions Club. Dad also served in city politics for over 20 years as council member and mayor pro tem. A loving man to his family and devout and loyal friend to so many, he will be terribly missed. À bientôt Papa!
On February 3, 2022, Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Triumphant Lutheran, Garden Ridge, TX. Burial services are at Fort Sam Houston cemetery at 1:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Triumphant Lutheran. Flower arrangements can be sent to Triumphant Lutheran through Schertz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes charitable contributions in Russ Sanders’ name to a charity of your choice or a charity that benefits the military and their family members.
