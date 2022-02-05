In Loving Memory of Charlotte Gomes: Eternal Rest Date
01-16-2022
It is with great sadness to announce to our San Antonio and New Braunfels family, friends & neighbors that my dear mom Charlotte Gomes’s journey on this earth is over. Nana Charlotte fought like a brave & strong trooper to the end. So close on the road to recovery after being in a pedestrian accident back in June of 2021. Then Covid 19 came rearing its ugly head on our earthly plans. Nana still had so much life to live. But, our savior saw it differently. 86 is still not enough time for the special treasure that our Nana was to us. Mother had ailments and illness that were far beyond my reach & control as a daughter could understand. Although we all can take comfort knowing that while I could not carry my mom as far as I wanted to, we made it our mission to make sure our Nana was as comfortable and at peace with her family by her side until her last earthly breath. As I went to sleep contently knowing my mom was alive and breathing, that is the hour when my dear Jesus saw fit to whisk her away as quickly as he can. As the lord knows I only took cat naps. ;) Soaring my mom gently from this earth all to himself. No more doctors, home health care providers, nurses or telemedicine phone calls. Now Nana Charlotte is free to bounce on all the thrift store clouds in heaven as her loving heart desires. Gracefully and pain free as a beautiful angel should be.
Charlotte leaves behind her beloved brother John Gomes of San Antonio TX, wife Virginia Gomes and their family. A very devoted son in law of 14 years Edwin Cordova, as well as 3 special in her heart grandchildren, Gerald, Joseph and Alex. And of course her favorite “#1 and only one, daughter”
Gina Cordova of New Braunfels, TX. You will be sorely missed mom. Love you always with all my heart.
A special thanks to all of Nana Charlotte’s Health care providers: “Dr. Nejat” & lovely staff @ Covina Care Center, New Braunfels, TX. Dr. Hernandez, Nurse Crystal & “Last Stop Earthly Angel” Hospice Nurse Peggy Godwin, and all the wonderful staff @ Christus Santa Rosa Hospital here in New Braunfels, Texas. Moreover, huge thank-you’s to all of her caring physicians, specialists and At Home health care providers, Physical & O.T. therapists from San Antonio, Texas.
A memorial viewing will take place @ the Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home located at 415 Business IH35, New Braunfels, TX 78130. The Date will be: 02-12-2022 between 12:00 & 2:00 pm.
