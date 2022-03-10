Thomas Jerome “TJ” Moon was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 4, 2022, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home.
God blessed his parents Lewis and Velma Moon with TJ on December 09,1935 in Cedar Lane, Tx. Upon graduating from Van Vleck High School he was honored with the American Legion Award. He played Football and Baseball all 4 years in high school, was team captain of the football team. Was in FFA and President of the FFA. One role he really enjoyed was playing Jerry Lewis while in Theater.
TJ went to work for Central Power & Light at the ripe age of 19 in 1955 as a lineman. He worked his way to Warehouse Supervisor and saw many crews through hurricanes along the coast. He took early retirement in 1994 after 39 dedicated years with the company. The man didn’t know what retirement meant. He and his wife, Clara, had several small businesses along the way. One being the Wooden Moon where they made wood furniture and sold it at craft shows. Then came antiques as well. They had a shop in Wimberley then a booth in Wimberley and Fredericksburg Market Days with All That Glitters. He finally cried “uncle” and said I’m really retiring now.
One of TJ’s favorite things was hunting because it brought family and friends together. He and Clara joined a lease in Francitas, Tx. It was a year-round lease, so the family was there fishing, camping, working to get things ready to hunt. Before we got off the lease all members of the lease were family and friends. Such memories were made all those years – especially hearing him say in the mornings – Come on! We’re burning daylight!
TJ is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clara Katzer Moon. His 5 children: Diana Tomlin (Johnny) of New Braunfels, Thomas Moon, Jr. of Victoria, James Moon (Cheryl) of Canyon Lake, Tammy Kainer (Kyle) of Round Rock) and Scott Moon (Wendy)of Canyon Lake. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Velma Moon, granddaughters Dawn LeeAnn Hoffman and LeeAnn Ashley Moon. Brothers David & Vernon Moon
Celebration of Life Services will be held in the Pavilion Center at Oakwood Church on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:00 am with Pastor Rusty Rice officiating. A Reception will be held following at the VFW Post 7110 located at 600 Peace Ave.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oakwood Church, VFW Post 7110, or to ACS Relay for Life of Comal County.
