Verna Joy Williamson

Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 19, 1941, and raised on a ranch in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Preceded in death by parents Mac & Ruth McKee, husband James B. Williamson, son Richard Glenn Williamson, and brother Jimmy Frank McKee. Survived by her daughters Tiffiny Williamson of Houston, Crystal McKee of Canyon Lake, sister Sue Stacey of Tahlequah, and daughter-in-law of Missy Williamson of Buda, 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Joy was raised in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. When in Tahlequah, Joy was actively participated in the FHA & 4H showing pigs and cows. In 1955, she sang in the syndicated Red Foley Show - The Ozark Jubilee. In 21 years of age, Joy moved to Oklahoma City and became an airline stewardess for Continental Airlines from 1962-1964.
Joy met her husband Jim in Denver, Colorado. They married July 4, 1970. They were married for 48 years until Jim’s passing in 2018. Shortly after getting married, the family moved to the Rio Grande Valley, first living in McAllen, and then settling in Edinburg, Texas. While in the Valley, Joy’s passion for helping animals and fighting for ethical animal welfare came to fruition. She was the founder and president of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society. While she did not take full credit, she gave credit to the primary financial donor who made her dream possible. While she was the face for the shelter, she preferred to work in the background lobbying for animal rights and providing working canines for the border patrol. In 1989, she and her family relocated to Canyon Lake, Texas. In the early years at Canyon Lake, she opened a daycare, was active with the local Chamber of Commerce, and later working as a receptionist with the family-owned medical clinic. Joy retired early and devoted the majority her time to her family, socializing with friends, rehabilitating wildlife, and stray animals.
Joy enjoyed family time the most. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and friend. She had the gift of gab and didn’t go anywhere without making a new friend. Memorials in Joy’s honor may be given to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter 2170 Old Sattler Road Canyon Lake, Texas 78133.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 18, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Canyon Lake Location. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday February 18, 2022, at Hill Country Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Hwy 46.
She will be missed and will always remain in our hearts.
