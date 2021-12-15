Douglas “Doug” Eugene Lewis left this world on November 7, 2021. Doug, who was born on December 5, 1961 in Sioux City, Iowa, died at his home in Canyon Lake, Texas. He is survived by his mother, Marie Jeanette Clay Williams of Arizona and by sisters Lisa, Lana, Nancy, and Tonya. Doug was predeceased by his father, Charles Eugene Lewis of Missouri and by brothers David and Todd.
Doug was a builder skilled in a remarkable range of construction trades from carpentry to concrete work. Starting as a carpenter’s assistant, Doug rose to construction superintendent on large corporate and municipal projects throughout the United States. In later years, Doug owned a construction repair and remodeling business. Considered by many a perfectionist, Doug was renowned for the quality of his work. In addition to his love for his work, his customers, and his friends, Doug had a unique and special connection with animals. There was not a dog or cat who met Doug who did not quickly consider Doug a trusted, caring friend.
A memorial celebration of Doug’s life will be held in the Spring, Doug’s favorite season. At Doug’s request, his ash remains will be dispersed into two lakes Doug held close to his heart.
