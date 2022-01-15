April 29, 1926 to January 7, 2022
Juanita Alvarez Morales was called home to our Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home.
Born April 29, 1926 to Juan Pablo Alvarez and Victoria SiFuentes, she was one of 11 children (Julia, Josephina, Anita, Tita, Elizabeth (Chavela), Trinidad, Trinidad, Andres, Agapito and Juan). She married Clemente Morales Sr. and they made New Braunfels their home. They raised six children (Roberto, Elva, Rene, Clemente Jr., Armando, and Diana). In 1967 her husband opened El Cid Café in New Braunfels were the family spent much of their time. She also enjoyed a 30-year career at Mission Valley Mills.
During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, gardening, and weekly visits to the bingo hall. She looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Although Juanita was small in stature, she was a mighty woman. Widowed at 51, she remained unmarried for the remaining 44 years of life. She courageously endured sending her sons Rene, Clemente Jr., and Armando off to Vietnam and continued to live in good health until her final days. Her strong faith carried her through to the very end.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Trinidad, Trinidad, Andres, and Agapito; her husband, children, Roberto, Armando, Diana Luna, and great-granddaughter, Natalie.
She is survived by her children, Elva Esquivel (Guillermo), Rene (Juanita), Clemente Jr. (Jeanie); daughter-in-law, Irene; son-in-law, Ruben Luna; grandchildren, Orlando (Beatriz), Veronica Zamora (Gabriel), Sergio (Lizette), Alonzo (Nichole), Alexis Sanchez (Manolo), Melissa Derting (Kevin), Adriana, Lorenzo, Monica; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kayla, Andrew, Celeste, Carissa, Briana, Isaac, Giovanni, Drake, Brock, Alysia, Sophia, Erica, Lauren, Esperanza, Adrien; great-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, and Austin.
Pallbearers; Orlando Morales, Sergio Morales, Alonzo Morales, Lorenzo Morales, Jacob Morales, and Andrew Turner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery I.
****Family is requiring that all in attendance wear a face mask.****
Commented