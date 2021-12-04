Ralph (Buddy) James Ray, Jr, 66, of Marion, passed away, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to donate to diabetes research.
Buddy was born February 25, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Ralph James Ray Sr. and Jean Barbara Halfpenny Ray-Laskovich.
Buddy loved to work on the family ranch and was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years. Buddy had a passion for woodworking and constructed beautiful birdhouses which he took to craft shows. Buddy was loved by so many people, he was a very special person and will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Randy Ray (Olivia), Kevin Ray (Charlene); siblings Barbara Jean Mueller (Wilbert), Wayne Ray, Frank Johnson (Nancy), Linda Fait (Frank), Kathleen Elaine Beshears (David), Darren Wayne Goedhart (Rosie), Cindy Whitmarsh (Bill), Robin Tolleson, Robert Ray Johnson, Aunt Darlene Wilson (Bill); multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren along with numerous other family members and friends.
