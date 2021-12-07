Amanda Gail Faris, born March 3, 1984 to Parents Curtis and Brenda. Amanda was the youngest of their 3 children.
On November 28, 2021 Amanda’s beautiful and caring soul earned it’s wings in heaven. Amanda is survived by both her Parents Curtis Faris and Brenda McEachern, her brother Craig Faris(Tanya Brewer), her Sister Nichol Faris (husband Nick Middleton), her 3 children that she loved fiercely Joshua Pena, McKenzie Faris, and Kayla Murray, her nephew Bowen Faris and her niece Abby Brewer. Amanda is also survived by many Aunts,Uncle’s and cousins.
Amanda was preceded in death by her Grandpa Jerry Shaw, Grandpa Carl Chilton, Grandma Glenda Chilton, Cousin Heather Chilton and Step-father John “Mac” McEachern.
Amanda may have struggled on this earth but she surely prospers in paradise. Amanda will be missed by many. We pray she find the peace she was looking for.
