MSG. David S. Rawlings, 54, of New Braunfels, TX formerly of Franklin, IL passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 23, 1967, in Great Lakes, IL the son of David E. and Patricia A. Walsh Rawlings. He married Sheryl McGinnis on August 7, 1989, in Montana and she survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Christina Rawlings of New Braunfels, TX; and Megan Rawlings of Franklin, IL; three grandchildren, Emery Torres, Olivia Rawlings and Easton Rawlings; Mother, Patricia Rawlings of Franklin, IL; two brothers, Daniel (Colleen) Rawlings of Crater Lake, OR; Matthew (Alicia) Rawlings of Springfield, IL; two sisters, Kathleen Crawford of Michigan City, IN and Mary (John) Jahrsdoerfer of Delray Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his father David E. Rawlings.
MSG. Rawlings served his country for twenty-eight years in the United States Army until his death. His first duty station was at Ft. Bragg, NC and his last station was at Ft. Belvoir in Alexandria, VA. During his career in the Army, he served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. When he was not dishing out orders to his soldiers, he enjoyed traveling and showing off new areas to family and friends; cracking jokes and making all of those around him laugh. Spending time with his family and teaching his grandchildren many things, especially all of the random, useless facts he had learned throughout his life. He was not a shy person in any way, everyone was a friend or family. He especially loved being a part of The Little Theatre of Alexandria.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield where military honor’s will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. There will be no visitation, but friends and family are invited to the services. Memorials may be made to the Little Theatre of Alexandria in Alexandria, VA or Warrior Canine Connection of Boyds, MD. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Commented