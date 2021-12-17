Dr. Juan Manuel Campos, at age 73 was peacefully called by the LORD to his eternal rest, surrounded by his wife and children, at his Kerrville residence on December 10, 2021.
Juan was predeceased by his son Javier Moises Campos, MD (Tiffaney) on August 31, 2021, his father Victoriano Campos (2018) and his mother Victoria Suarez Campos(2014).
Juan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Esther L Campos, Joaquin, PhD, (Erica), Rebecca, Monica Bowers-Campos Dr PH, (Paul), 7 grandchildren who were the delight of his life, 4 brothers Victor (Darlene), Atanacio, (Sarah), Daniel (Lucy) and Carlos, MD, (Isabel) and 1 sister Maria Elena Ramirez (Richard).
Juan claimed several Alma Maters: Schreiner College, UT Austin, Baylor College of Medicine (MD), UTHSCSA (Family Practice Residency Program), Pan American University (MBA) and Texas A&M University (MPH).
After finishing his Family Practice Residency program in San Antonio he moved to the Rio Grande Valley and served as a medical community leader for 40 years actively advocating for the quality of life for his patients and the health of the border communities. He served as president of the Hidalgo Starr Counties Medical Society and in that capacity he spearheaded the organization to help reform tort legislation and was victorious in passing House Bill 4, the Medical Malpractice and Tort Reform Act of 2003 and Proposition 12. On November 2009 he was named the Mc Allen Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Physician of the Year and continued to received many other distinguished recognitions at the local and state levels. He traveled to Austin and Washington D.C. as a voice actively promoting for the quality of life and health issues predominant in the border region. Many people recognized him as a leader for public advocacy and was well respected by many of his peers in the medical community.
He served in the Army reserves as a Major and in 1997 he was activated to serve as a Field Surgeon during Desert Storm. As busy as he may have been as a leader in the medical community, Juan never gave up on his other passion…gardening becoming a graduate of the Master Gardener Program from the Texas A&M Extension office.
Juan always had time for his first Love: following Jesus Christ. He lived the Biblical model of leadership and at Dios Con Nosotros, Edinburg, Texas, the church he had membership for many years, he joyfully participated and led the men’s Bible Study on Saturdays.
Visitation will be held at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas, from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 with a Memorial Service following at 6:00 pm. Masking will be required.
Burial will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 am, at Garden of Memories Cemetary, 3250 Fredericksburg Rd, Kerrville, Texas
Condolences may be sent to P.O Box 294027 Kerrville, Texas 78029
