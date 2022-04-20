June 21, 1980 - April 15, 2022
Tanya Castilleja Perez was born June 21st. 1980 in New Braunfels, TX to parents Sylvester and Iris Castilleja. After a courageous fight against cancer, at the young age of 41, Tanya was welcomed to Heaven on April 15, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Tanya grew up and continued a life in her hometown of New Braunfels. She was a 1998 graduate from Canyon High School. She worked at The Scooter Store and went on to become an LVN graduating from St. Phillip’s College in 2012. She carried out her life mission to care for others as an LVN for Christus Home Care.
To know her was to love her. She put God first, her family second and had more than enough love to give to her friends and community. She loved with a heart that had no boundaries. Her son Zavier “Z” was her pride and joy, and she recently with great pride, shared his acceptance into Texas A&M University. She had comfort in knowing all his hard work was being rewarded. Tanya had so much to give to all that knew her and behind her big smile and memorable laugh, you would never know her challenges because her heart was to give of herself to care for others. She took great pride in serving her community. She was a big part in bringing Dia de los Muertos to New Braunfels and proudly served as Chair for the Hispanic Business Alliance.
Tanya will be forever held in our hearts and in our memories. She is survived by her husband Robert Perez, two sons, Zavier Perez and Julian Perez, grandson Matteo Perez, Father Sylvester Castilleja, brother Marc Castilleja and wife Jami Castilleja; nephew Dryden Castilleja; niece Belle Castilleja; Father in law Robert Perez (Aunts and Uncles) She is preceded in death by her mother Iris Castilleja; Mother in Law Harriet “Dee” Perez. She will also be greatly missed by many of her cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Leroy Gonzales, Chris Gonzales, Scooter Cardenas, Isabell Bustos, Josh Rodriguez, Jacob Bustos and Ethan Flores.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will take place at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Thursday April 21, 2022 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. A Procession from Zoeller Funeral Home will depart at approximately 9:30am on Friday April 22, 2022 to Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Holy Mass will begin at 10:00am. A Committal Service will follow Mass at Hidalgo Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Perez and Castilleja family.
