July 4, 1933 to December 23, 2021
Doris Lee Scrutchin Rogers Dyer, beloved mother, friend, and teacher, left this life December 23, 2021 at the age of 88.
Doris was born in Laredo, Texas July 4th, 1933 to her late cherished mother and father, Mildred and Roy Scrutchin. The family moved to Austin, Texas where Doris graduated from Austin High School and attended the University of Texas until she married and started a family in Austin. Doris and her family moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 1966 and owned and operated the Unicorn convenience store. In 1975 she moved to Del Rio, Texas to be close to her father and sister. Doris finished her college degree in Del Rio at Sul Ross University and went on to teach American English and Literature at Del Rio High School for 30 years. Doris was very active in her community and church.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Linda Diane Bailes-Foltzenlogel; her son, Robert Grady Rogers (Bobby); her granddaughter, Crystal Renee Bailes; her great-granddaughter Mariah Renee Williams; and her great-great-grandson, Owen. She is also survived by her nephews, Trey, David, and Greg Doran, her cousin, Ryan Doran and her loving cousin, Elizabeth Floyd.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Margarita Ochoa and her family for their loving care for Doris.
God Bless the “Commander”.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 4:00pm-7:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Del Rio, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:00am at St. James Episcopal Church, 206 W. Greenwood.
Services will continue in San Marcos, Texas on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with a Chapel Service at 2:00pm at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St, San Marcos, Texas, 78666. Interment will be private, per family request.
Commented