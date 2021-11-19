Jackie Ray Harris was born to Raymond Clarence & Julia Agnes (Massey) Harris on May 8, 1933, in Bellmead, Texas. He passed from this life on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah Joan Harris; brothers Malcolm, Melvin, and Jim Harris; and sister Frances Spear.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Buxkemper & husband, Alan; grandchildren, Kevin Buxkemper and Kelsey Buxkemper, all of Canyon Lake, Texas; brother, Newton Harris of Waco; sisters, Anita Mazanec of Waco and Betty Hughes of Ft. Worth.
Jack grew up in Waco and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. He was drafted into the Army and trained as a radio operator. He and his wife, Joan felt blessed that they were able to live in Hawaii for most of his time in the Army. When they returned to Texas, Jack returned college and earned a master’s degree from the University of North Texas and then a doctorate from the University of Houston. Throughout his career, he was a public-school teacher, counselor, school psychologist, director of Special Education, and a professor at Clemson University and Pan American University. He and Joan retired to Canyon Lake where they enjoyed gourmet meals together, walking, camping, traveling, building houses, and spending time with family and neighbors at the lake. He was known for striking up conversations and meeting new people. He enjoyed the Men’s Breakfast at Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church and playing tennis with his buddies.
Graveside Services will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Cranes Mill Cemetery with Rev. Scott Nowack officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130 or UT Health San Antonio Biggs Institute, 7703 Floyd Curl Dr. MC8070, San Antonio, TX 78229
