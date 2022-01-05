July 4, 1947 – December 29, 2021
Mary French Krisch, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 in her home at Eden Hill Communities in New Braunfels, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mildred French; sisters Carol Odor and Linda Howell. She is also preceded in death by the love of her life, Gerald R. Krisch, her husband of 35 years.
She is survived by her devoted children, Kelly Doucet and husband Michael of Birmingham, AL; Robert Krisch and wife Lauren of Culver City, CA; Brad Krisch and wife D’Neal of Missouri City, TX. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, Addie, Camdyn, Danielle, Clayton, Chase, Tripp, Allie, Max and Sadie.
Mary was born and raised in Beckley, West Virginia. She attended the University of Missouri where she was an active member of Alpha Phi sorority and received her degree in Elementary Education. This is where she met and fell in love with Gerald Krisch.
They were married on May 9th, 1970 and stationed in San Antonio with the Air Force. They planted their roots and built a life here. Mary devoted over 35 years to public education, where she touched the lives of so many students. She worked for South San and Northside Independent School Districts. Although she loved teaching, Mary would say her biggest accomplishment was raising and spending time with her 3 children and 9 grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and spent much of her life on the sidelines at sporting events cheering them on. Mary was an avid collector of beanie babies and the star of a short film documentary. She loved her friends and was usually the last one to leave the room at social events. Mary loved trips to the casino, staying up late and shopping with her grandchildren. She was a lover of all animals, volunteering her time at the San Antonio Humane Society. Most recently, she volunteered at Methodist Hospital with the Blue Bird Auxiliary.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of Mary’s caregivers at Rio Terra Communities, Eden Hill Communities, and Elara Caring Hospice. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, January 7th, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
GRAVESIDE
Saturday, January 8th, 2022, 1:30 P.M., Sunset Memorial Park Pastor David Miracle.
