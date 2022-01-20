Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Roland Jason Ward Jr., of New Braunfels, TX., who passed away on January 7, 2022 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to visit www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com to sign Roland’s online guestbook and to view any service information.
