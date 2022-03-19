Janice “Jamie” Yvonne (Powell) Friesenhahn, 78, of New Braunfels Texas was called by her Savior on March 16, 2022. Janice was born March 26, 1943 in Hillsboro, TX to James Powell and Frances Powell Jones.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A beautiful, kind, witty woman, she always put her family and faith first. She was a devout Lutheran, a servant of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed helping with the Via de Cristo program for years. She volunteered at the New Braunfels Food Bank.
Camping, traveling, antique shopping, reading and visiting with family and friends were some of her favorite things to do. She also enjoyed cooking, canning produce, and gardening. She could always be counted on to provide her delicious spinach salad for gatherings.
Janice spent her early years in San Antonio. She graduated from Edison High School in 1961. While living in San Antonio she met her husband, Clarence “Fritz” Friesenhahn. They were married on October 8th, 1966. They raised their two children in San Antonio, and then just outside of Devine.
In her professional life, Janice worked for architects, lawyers, and physicians in data entry, claims, and billing. She had a strong and determined work ethic that showed in everything she pursued. Even with her health struggles later in life, Janice always had a positive attitude and beautiful warm smile.
Janice is survived by her spouse of 55 years, her children Tim Friesenhahn (wife Bonnie) and Lori Rudolph (husband Charles); her grandchildren Erin McCord (husband Tucker), Lindsay Friesenhahn, and Nicholas Friesenhahn; her great-granddaughters Brynn, Evelyn, and Clara McCord; brother Jimmy Powell (wife Freddy); nephew Justin Powell (wife Summer) and niece Robin Alonzo (husband Dan); and great-nephews Luke Alonzo, and Noah Powell.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Tommy C. Jones.
We would like to thank Hope Hospice, Memory Care New Braunfels, and Eden Hill Communities for their loving care during the last seven months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Peace Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to honor Janice.
All Funeral Services will take place at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The viewing will be at 10:00 a.m.; Church services will be at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Janice is in the care of Zoeller Funeral Home of New Braunfels.
