Brandon Bruce Barton Boswell was born on October 26, 1961 in Louisiana and passed from this life on January 24, 2022 at the age of 60.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby; father, Brandon; and his son, Brandon.
Brandon is survived by his partner, Angelique Engelhardt; children, Marjesca, Zachary, Anniliese, Nathaniel, Brandon Lane and Scarlet; his best friend Mike Peasly and many other friends and co-workers.
Brandon had a love for life that took him all over the country doing what he loved, breaking and training horses and riding bulls. He won 13th place in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in 1996. He also fought for his life after he was gored by a bull, but came back stronger than ever. He served his country honorably as a Marine, specializing as a diesel mechanic during the conflict in Tehran. He drove big rigs and tanker trucks all over the country. He had a great passion for music and sang with his band Cross Dixie Roads, which opened for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Although he grew up on the Louisiana bayou, he lived for many years on his farm in Michigan, close to where he saved a man’s life by pulling him out of a burning car. But his true love was his father’s ranch in Montana where he spent many years raising cattle, farming, and as a hunting guide while truly living off the grid. After hurricane Katrina, he felt called to cook for the volunteers cleaning up Biloxi, Mississippi. From there, he came to Texas where he spent many years as a chef, his other passion, at restaurants such as Chisos Mountain Lodge in Big Bend National Park.
He ended his career path in Canyon Lake managing Canyon Lake Auto Repair and Eco Soil Stabilizers with his boss and dear friend, Randall Ragon. But, no matter where his path lead, God always remained number one in his life.
He spent years attending Oakwood Baptist and then First Baptist in Canyon Lake. Besides his faith, his other great joy was his family. He was so proud to be a father. He loved nothing more than making his children laugh and feel loved. He always said, “God first, then comes my family, and I am last.” He will be deeply missed by his numerous friends and co-workers and most of all by his family.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM (Noon) until 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake, 13085 FM 306, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM also at First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake with Pastor Peter Hill officiating. A Procession will follow to Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 SH – 46 New Braunfels Texas 78132.
