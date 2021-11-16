William Charles Skipworth, 86, of New Braunfels passed away October 30, 2021. Bill was born July 15, 1935 in Kleberg County, Texas. He was the son of Martha Bluhm Skipworth and A. G. Skipworth, Jr.
His parents moved to Kingsville where Bill attended school and graduated in 1953, from King High School playing basketball and football. He attended Texas A & I College in Kingsville, and graduated with a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 1957.
Bill began his career teaching and coaching in 1957, and for 55 years he served at 5 different school districts, including Van Vleck, New Braunfels and the Rio Grande Valley. Bill had a great sense of humor and loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends in the great outdoors. He was a member of New Braunfels Presbyterian Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, A. G. and Martha Skipworth. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally; his son, Gary, (Donna); his daughter Paula (Roger Kubala); Grandchildren, Laura, (Daniel Scales) Mattie, (Ben Lively); Rupert Richards IV, (RC); brother-in-law, James Beard (Kay); Niece, Jenny Beard; Great-grandchildren, Dean, Aaden Scales.
A memorial service will be held at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, 373 Howard Street, New Braunfels, Texas on November 20th at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, NB Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.
