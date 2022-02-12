February 17, 1940 - February 7, 2022
Emery Edmund Gass was called home on February 7,2022 at the age of 81 in Spring Branch, Texas. He was born in Spring Branch on February 17, 1940 to Edmund Herman Gass and Norma Pauline (Liesman) Gass.
After graduating from Blanco High School, Emery worked for the Highway Dept. in San Antonio. At the age of 19, his father passed away, so he returned home to run the family ranch. His love of horses extended to him volunteering in the Comal County Sheriff Posse.
His passion for 9 pin bowling started at a young age while he was setting pins at Twin Sisters 9 Pin Bowling Alley. Emery and his mother donated the land to build Spring Branch Bowling Alley, where it still stands today. He was President of the club for several years and in 2007 Emery was inducted to the Hall of Fame for 9-Pin Bowling.
In November 1972, he met the love of his life, Annette Hillert. Eleven months and 1 day later, they were married and moved into his childhood home.
In 2002, he finally decided to retire his work for others and focus on his own ranch. Emery was proud of his ranch and kept it in tip-top shape. In 2007, Emery received recognition from the Texas Conservation for Resident Conservation Rancher. He was proud of his herd of cattle and still worked them until his passing. Emery was well known for his famous Bar-B-Que, sharing stories and helping others. He enjoyed his job driving his 18-wheeler, hauling livestock and concrete around the state.
The Blanco Café was a frequent early morning pleasure where he also enjoyed an occasional hand of dominoes with his buddies. He also looked forward to hunting season with life-long friends, dominoes and processing the year’s harvest.
Emery loved his two daughters and was very proud of his 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Norma Gass. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Annette Hillert Gass. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Rita and Bryan Acker of Spring Branch; daughter and son-in-law Rhonda & Stephen Luman of Cibolo; sister Mary Jane Cielencki of Marion; grandchildren Kara Acker & Kolten Luman and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Crofts – Crow Funeral Home in Blanco where funeral services honoring Emery’s life will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday morning. Due to parking restrictions a brief private burial will follow for the family. Immediately following the chapel services, friends are invited to proceed directly to Spring Branch Bowling Alley for a friends and family gathering.
