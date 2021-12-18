Vernon Hilmar Schwab, 91, of Seguin, TX, peacefully passed away on December 9, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Seguin with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. A reception will follow immediately after in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Farm Bureau (memo: George Washington Scholarship Fund), PO Box 924 Seguin, TX 78156. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
