Everett William “Buz” Farrell

Buz Farrell, born to Everett Oscar and Florence (Ware) Farrell on December 3, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Farrell; sister Jacquelyn Flo Farrell; Dennis Lock who was like his brother; many in-laws who cherished him”: John and Judy Hendry; John Keever and Linda Hazel, Jim and Janet Hazel, and all their families; and many other relatives and friends. He leaves behind his”brothers from another mother” Rick Bradley, Mark Brasler, Chuck Curtis, Jay Hellweg, Mike Hofmeister, Jim Gerdes, Bob Kemper and Steve Markley. Buz was in constant contact and would get the guys together for trips to Cardinal games, etc. Buz was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan! Buz and Pat met in Cape Girardeau, Mo at Southeast Mo. State University. They married in 1966. Buz graduated in 1967 with a BS in English and Business Education. Buz was drafted in 1968 by the US Army and sent to Frankfurt, Germany. After serving for 2 years, he was hired by the Dept. of Defense Overseas Schools to teach English and Business. Buz and Pat lived in Frankfurt, Germany for 22 years as teachers. Buz also coached cross country, track, and basketball. He was elected to the Frankfurt American High School Hall of Fame in 2017. Buz and Pat took advantage of traveling throughout most of Europe. In 1991 Buz and Pat moved to New Braunfels, Tx. Buz attended the Major League Baseball Umpiring School in Arizona which led to a 20-year career as a high school baseball umpire. He also did bookkeeping at various hotels and Schlitterbahn. Buz was active at the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels. He sang in the choir and various ensembles, played handbells, served on committees and as a deacon of the church. The senior choir, the Son Shine Singers, and Sr. Ensemble were near and dear to his heart. Buz also decided to get involved with community theater. He performed in FBCNB theater productions, acted in many productions at the Circle Arts Theater and even starred as Scrooge at the Brauntex Theater. Buz was active in the Noon Lions Club participating in the Wurstfest, White Cane, and many other Lion’s activities. He was also a Century Club Member. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels Benevolence Fund or The Lions Club Summer Camp. Please go to the funeral website for service details to be added and to sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
