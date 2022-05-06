Geraline Dorothy May Ruehle Tuch was born at home on December 26, 1929, to Ottmar Ruehle and Hedwig (Hattie) Tschoepe in New Braunfels, Texas and passed away on May 2, 2022. She was the firstborn grandchild of Ernest and Selma (Voss) Ruehle and Emil and Anna (Friesenhahn) Tschoepe. She married Leonard Tuch on August 12, 1950 and they had four children.
She is survived by her children, sons James Tuch (Patricia), Kenneth Tuch (Margaret), and David Tuch (Victoria); daughter Nancy Tuch; granddaughters Marcia Tuch Longoria (Ruben), Carey Tuch Miller (Ralph), Carla Tuch Smith (partner Edward), Casey Tuch (partner Bradley), Kourtney Tuch Vela (Anthony), Nicole Watts (partner Mark Undeutsch), and Shanna Watts; grandsons Christopher Tuch (partner Marcia Freudenberg), Chad Tuch (Ashley), and Justin Watts (Desiree); great-granddaughters Kyle Tuch, Layne Tuch, Eva Kaufman, Caroline Tuch, and Carter Undeutsch; great-grandsons Ralph Miller IV, Eric Smith (partner Bianca Athayde), Kobe Smith, Garrett Vela, Benjamin Tuch, and Kalvin Tuch; great-great-grandsons River, Santi, and Alexander Smith; daughter-in-law Betty Tuch; step-grandchild Dude Landrum (Jackie); step-great-grandchildren Gina Longoria Soto (Johnny), Kaleb Garcia, Owen Stolinski, and Camila Arieta; brothers Sydney Forster (Linda) and Lawrence Forster; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting, as well as attending sporting events that all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Her biggest joy was being with her family. She will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard, father and mother-in-law Christian and Alma (Zimmermann) Tuch, grandson Eric Tuch, great-granddaughter Peyton Smith, son-in-law Jackie Watts, brother Ottmar Forster, and sisters Marjorie Larison and Anna Brown.
Pallbearers are Marcia Tuch Longoria, Carey Tuch Miller, Carla Tuch Smith, Casey Tuch, Kourtney Tuch Vela, Christopher Tuch, Nicole Watts, Chad Tuch, Justin Watts, Shanna Watts, and Dude Landrum.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Patricia Tuch for stepping up and helping us grant our beautiful mother’s wish of staying at home until the end and also to Betty Tuch for helping us out when she didn’t have to. Thank you to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels (Ben) for the great care you showed our mother.
A public viewing and visitation for Geraline will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The Funeral Service will occur Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
